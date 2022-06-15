Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Morristown man facing second-degree murder charges appears in court today

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Nick Beck
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - A Morristown man facing second-degree murder charges appears in court today.

Cody Kolstad, 32, will appear before a judge today after being charged with second-degree murder with intent.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Morristown around 12:30 a.m. on May 31 for a report of a disturbance. Deputies arrived and discovered 41-year-old Brian Stoeckel in his bed with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, Kolstad told the deputy that he had shot Stoeckel, who was his housemate, in the head.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Morristown man facing second-degree murder charges appears in court today
Thanks for letting us MALL over your responses! (See what I did there?!) Check out the video to...
QOTD (Results)
Showers clearing out to leave us with calm and cool day
KEYC News Now Forecast Update 6-15-22
New Ulm Cathedral’s late comeback not enough against Hayfield
New Ulm Cathedral’s late comeback falls short against Hayfield