MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - A Morristown man facing second-degree murder charges appears in court today.

Cody Kolstad, 32, will appear before a judge today after being charged with second-degree murder with intent.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Morristown around 12:30 a.m. on May 31 for a report of a disturbance. Deputies arrived and discovered 41-year-old Brian Stoeckel in his bed with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, Kolstad told the deputy that he had shot Stoeckel, who was his housemate, in the head.

