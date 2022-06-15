Your Photos
Senators strike bipartisan gun bill framework

FILE - A bipartisan framework for gun legislation has been agreed upon in the U.S. Senate.
FILE - A bipartisan framework for gun legislation has been agreed upon in the U.S. Senate.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KEYC) - A bipartisan framework for gun legislation has been agreed upon in the U.S. Senate.

The framework combines both gun legislation and mental health support.

The proposal will treat mental health the same as physical health in medical facilities, and allow states to institute “red-flag” laws that will restrict the sale of guns to disturbed or dangerous individuals, including the “boyfriend loophole,” which will restrict the sale of guns to those deemed dangerous to their romantic partners.

”Right now, people are working hard to put this framework into legislative language. The goal is to have that done in the coming days, and I hope that we’ll be able to vote to be able to pass this next week. I think that that’s a shared goal by many Republicans and Democrats,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.).

The framework was passed by a bipartisan committee of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans.

