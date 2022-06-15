Your Photos
St. Paul schools develops policy on Native American smudging

FILE - Smudging is the cultural practice of burning sage or other sacred herbs for healing and to cleanse the soul of negative thoughts.(KOTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Paul Public Schools officials are drafting a new policy to allow and encourage the Native American practice of smudging at schools and events in Minnesota’s second-largest district.

Smudging is the cultural practice of burning sage or other sacred herbs for healing and to cleanse the soul of negative thoughts.

Smudging is already taking place on an informal bases at some St. Paul schools, but supporters want to develop an official policy.

Supporters say it’s a way to create a sense of belonging for Native American students who make up about 3.7% of the school district’s population.

