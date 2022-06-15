Your Photos
Walz maintains big money advantage in election campaign

A look at the status of Minnesota's governors race from a financial perspective.
A look at the status of Minnesota's governors race from a financial perspective.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is maintaining a strong financial advantage over Republican Scott Jensen for the fall election campaign.

The Walz campaign says it has raised $1.8 million since Jan. 1 and has $4.5 million in cash on hand. The campaign says that bankroll is a record for a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign at this point in the election cycle.

The Jensen campaign says it has raised $472,000 since January and has $660,000 left in the bank. Jensen spent heavily in his campaign to secure the GOP endorsement, while Walz faced no opposition for his party’s backing for a second term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

