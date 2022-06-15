Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills

Try to pay the minimum, on-time to protect your credit score
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit card debt continues to climb in the U.S. as experts expect people to lean on their cards to offset inflation, rising interest rates and for help with basic expenses like food and utilities.

Rising prices could be detrimental to as many as 40% of Americans in households earning about $45,00 a year or less, according to recent analysis from NerdWallet.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst for NerdWallet, said if you are in financial trouble or can’t make your minimum payment on your credit card, get help. The first place to turn is your credit card issuer.

“Credit card issuers have financial hardship programs that aren’t just for the pandemic,” Renter said. “So, whether you lose a job or bills just get out of control. Give them a call and they may be able to help reduce your payments temporarily.”

If that doesn’t work, Renter said look for a nonprofit credit counseling or debt management firm that can help you make plans to tackle your debt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

A Connecticut woman says she was startled to come home to find a bear in her house.
VIDEO: Woman comes home to huge bear in her kitchen
FILE - In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, gives rebuttal during closing...
Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
A 14-year-old become Milwaukee's 100th homicide victim for 2022.
Graduating 14-year-old mark's Milwaukee's 100th homicide