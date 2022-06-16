Your Photos
BENCO Electric Cooperative provides tips to stay cool during heat wave

BENCO Electric Cooperative has some tips to save money and energy while you beat the heat this summer.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCO Electric Cooperative has some tips to save money and energy while you beat the heat this summer.

Some of their tips include doing fuller loads of laundry to save water and energy and turning off unnecessary lighting and unplug electronics that generate heat. Also resist the urge to turn down the thermostat too low, and minimize the number of appliances that create heat in the kitchen.

”You’ve got to look at it as for this one day if you can conserve a little bit and if anyone can do that, then it helps everybody as a whole, then we are not buying expensive power, which obviously sets the rates for years to come,”

BENCO urges people to use these tips during the next couple of days when temps start to climb.

