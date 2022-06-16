Your Photos
Burlington airport adds direct flights to Minneapolis

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers can now fly nonstop between Burlington and Minneapolis on Sun Country Airlines.

Thursday, the first Sun Country plane landed at the Burlington International Airport with more than 130 people coming from Minnesota to visit Vermont.

It will be a seasonal service with two nonstop flights a week to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

Those with Sun Country say they’re not surprised people from Minnesota want to come here.

“I think in the summertime they love to be outdoors and visiting New England it’s very different than Minnesota, see the mountains with Lake Champlain nearby. Burlington is a cool town and we’ve found that when we’ve added destinations like this, the planes just fill up. They love coming to places like this. The bookings are strong all summer long,” said Charles Breer of Sun Country Airlines.

Delta also offers nonstop flights between Burlington and Minnesota, with three each week.

