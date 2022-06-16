Your Photos
CAIR calls for federal charges in Islamic Center arson

CAIR MN
CAIR MN(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) held a news conference on Thursday in response to an alleged attempt to burn down the Islamic Center in in East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

CAIR-MN representatives called for an FBI probe of the incident and for federal hate crime charges to be brought against the suspect in the case.

Firefighters were called to the Islamic Center early morning on Sunday, June 6, 2022, after a witness reportedly saw a woman running out of the building.

A room divider in the center had been burned.

Suzette Gay Thompson, of Thief River Falls, has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree arson.

