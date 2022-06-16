Construction of North Mankato splash pad behind schedule

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this year, the City of North Mankato announced a splash pad was coming to town this summer.

Yet, the city says the opening day might be pushed back because of weather.

The City of North Mankato says the contractors have been fighting the rain for the last few months, causing progress to stall on the project.

They were working on inspections of the underground plumbing to continue with the splash pad features on Wednesday.

One of the biggest features of the pad is the water journey, in which parts of it can be seen on the ground.

The hope is for the crews to get a lot of construction done in the next three to four weeks.

”I know the community is really looking forward to it, and we are looking forward to providing a nice amenity for the greater region here. It will be worth the wait, that’s for sure. There are a lot of great features on it, and I think the community is going to be really happy,” North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host said.

The splash pad will be built next to Fallenstein Playground on Howard Drive in Upper North Mankato, and is being funded by a $150,000 donation from the Ward Family Foundation and will be matched by city funds.

