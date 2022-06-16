Your Photos
Grand Rapids comes up just short in state semifinals

The Thunderhawks fell 10-8 in the state semifinals.
By Matt Halverson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The Grand Rapids baseball team came up just short in the Class AAA state semifinals with a 10-8 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The Thunderhawks lead at several points throughout the game, including 8-7 after the top of the sixth inning. The Red Knights responded with a three-run frame in the bottom of the sixth, and closed out the win in the seventh.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s advances to Friday’s state championship game at Target Field against Mankato West.

