Greater Mankato Area United Way holds 8th annual Men’s Event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way hosted its eighth annual Men’s Event Wednesday.

The second-year at its new home, the event packed ISG Field as guests and volunteers filed in for a night of games, food and drinks.

There were door prizes given away throughout the evening as well as silent auctions and raffles.

United Way says that the Men’s Event is a crucial part of the organization’s fundraising campaign, and that this year’s event was an overwhelming success.

”I believe last year we raised $50,000, and I won’t be surprised if we beat that this year because, again, just the attendance this year has been phenomenal. A lot of people in there having a lot of fun right now,” co-committee chair Chris Willaert said.

All proceeds of the event went directly to United Way.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.