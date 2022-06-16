Highway 169 bridge repairs almost finished

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers in the Mankato area will soon be able to fully use the interchange at Lookout Drive and Highway 169.

MnDOT says the ramp from southbound 169 to Lookout Drive is set to re-open by Friday afternoon.

The northbound portion of the bridge getting onto Lookout Drive and Center street reopened two weeks ago.

The interchange has been closed since early May to replace the bridge deck beam and barrier.

Repairs were needed after a truck hit the bridge last October.

