Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Keweenaw Peninsula named one of the best Fourth of July fishing spots for 2022

The Keweenaw Peninsula is named one of the best Fourth of July fishing spots for 2022
The Keweenaw Peninsula is named one of the best Fourth of July fishing spots for 2022(Visit Keweenaw)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Peninsula was featured as one of the top fishing spots in the county for this Fourth of July by FishingBooker.

To celebrate Independence Day, FishingBooker, an online service for booking fishing trips, has selected the best locations in the country, and the Keweenaw Peninsula made the top 8.

Trophy-caliber Lake Trout is what makes this location particularly stand out, according to FishingBooker. The peak fishing season for these massive fish comes right on the doorstep of Independence Day. This makes Lake Superior a prime place for a day of fishing this time of year.

Of course, landing big “Lakers” is far from the only reason to visit. The Keweenaw Peninsula is easily one of the top adventure destinations in the Midwest and home to Isle Royale National Park, the destination article stated. You can hike, pedal, and paddle, enjoy the hidden waterfalls, lighthouses, and the sheer beauty of Lake Superior’s rugged coast. Or take partake in a one of several guided charter fishing experiences on the Big Lake or one of the Keweenaw’s numerous inland lakes. End the day with BBQ, fireworks, some good old-fashioned family fun, and you’ve got yourself a day to remember for the rest of your life.

The full list of the Top 8 Fishing Spots for Fourth of July 2022 can be found below:

● The Keweenaw Peninsula, Michigan

● Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

● Jacksonville, Florida

● Moosehead Lake, Maine

● Redding, California

● Brainerd Lakes Area, Minnesota

● Seattle, Washington

● Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites
A fawn with a GPS collar in southern Minnesota.
DNR continues fawn research by implementing GPS collars to track deer trends
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
FILE - President Joe Biden said the new law would “bring down prices to give American families...
Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’