Keweenaw Peninsula named one of the best Fourth of July fishing spots for 2022

KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Peninsula was featured as one of the top fishing spots in the county for this Fourth of July by FishingBooker.

To celebrate Independence Day, FishingBooker, an online service for booking fishing trips, has selected the best locations in the country, and the Keweenaw Peninsula made the top 8.

Trophy-caliber Lake Trout is what makes this location particularly stand out, according to FishingBooker. The peak fishing season for these massive fish comes right on the doorstep of Independence Day. This makes Lake Superior a prime place for a day of fishing this time of year.

Of course, landing big “Lakers” is far from the only reason to visit. The Keweenaw Peninsula is easily one of the top adventure destinations in the Midwest and home to Isle Royale National Park, the destination article stated. You can hike, pedal, and paddle, enjoy the hidden waterfalls, lighthouses, and the sheer beauty of Lake Superior’s rugged coast. Or take partake in a one of several guided charter fishing experiences on the Big Lake or one of the Keweenaw’s numerous inland lakes. End the day with BBQ, fireworks, some good old-fashioned family fun, and you’ve got yourself a day to remember for the rest of your life.

The full list of the Top 8 Fishing Spots for Fourth of July 2022 can be found below:

● The Keweenaw Peninsula, Michigan

● Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

● Jacksonville, Florida

● Moosehead Lake, Maine

● Redding, California

● Brainerd Lakes Area, Minnesota

● Seattle, Washington

● Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

