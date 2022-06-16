Mankato Public Safety asks for help in search for local man

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for help in finding a missing Mankato man.

Authorities say Boyd H. Kramer, 79, was reported missing on Monday.

His last known contact with family was around June 3, 2022, and they have concerns about his well-being and immediate health needs.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about Kramer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

