Minnesota unemployment rate drops to record low

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate has dropped to a new record low.

May’s unemployment rate now sits at two percent according to new data released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

That is the lowest since tracking began in 1976.

DEED says the decline in the unemployment rate is entirely due to people moving off unemployment into jobs but says the state is still down more than 75,000 people in the labor force since before the pandemic.

DEED also notes that employment recovery has not been consistent for all Minnesotans. Black and Hispanic Minnesotans continue to experience higher unemployment rates than white Minnesotans

Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6%

