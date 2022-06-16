Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota unemployment rate drops to record low

May’s unemployment rate now sits at 2% according to new data released this morning by the...
May’s unemployment rate now sits at 2% according to new data released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate has dropped to a new record low.

May’s unemployment rate now sits at two percent according to new data released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

That is the lowest since tracking began in 1976.

DEED says the decline in the unemployment rate is entirely due to people moving off unemployment into jobs but says the state is still down more than 75,000 people in the labor force since before the pandemic.

DEED also notes that employment recovery has not been consistent for all Minnesotans. Black and Hispanic Minnesotans continue to experience higher unemployment rates than white Minnesotans

Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6%

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

Authorities say Boyd H. Kramer, 79, was reported missing on Monday. Anyone with information...
Mankato Public Safety asks for help in search for local man
Drivers in the Mankato area will soon be able to fully use the interchange at Lookout Drive and...
Highway 169 bridge repairs almost finished
Starting on Saturday, the Annex Community Room at the North Mankato Police Department will be...
North Mankato to open cooling room for residents
Highs in the 80s and 90s continue with consecutive days of sunshine to look forward to.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 6-16-22