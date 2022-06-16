MRVDTF seeks Mankato man with multiple arrest warrants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is seeking assistance in locating a Mankato man.

Jason Lee Martin, 34, of the Mankato area has several active arrest warrants from Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Martin counties. The arrest warrants include charges of First Degree Burglary, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Identity Theft and Drug Possession.

Martin has a history of burglary, weapons possession, and drug sales.

On Wednesday, Martin attempted to flee from law enforcement and was located hiding in the attic of a home.

Martin was then transported by MDPS to a medical facility in Mankato to be checked out prior to being booked into jail. At approximately 7 p.m., police were notified that Martin had fled from the facility.

As of this time, he has not been located.

Martin is a white male, 5′11″ tall with facial hair and a shaved head. Martin was last seen wearing a white tank top and jean shorts.

Anyone with information about Jason Martin’s whereabouts can contact the MRVDTF by calling (507) 304-4790 or email at mrvdtf@blueearthcountymn.gov

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.