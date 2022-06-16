Your Photos
North Mankato to open cooling room for residents

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is giving residents a way to escape from the excessive heat in the forecast.

Starting on Saturday, the Annex Community Room at the North Mankato Police Department will be open as a cooling center for people in need of shelter.

The room will remain open through Thursday June 23rd, with water available inside.

The community room is under 24 hour audio and video surveillance.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

