North Mankato to open cooling room for residents

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is giving residents a way to escape from the excessive heat in the forecast.

Starting on Saturday, the Annex Community Room at the North Mankato Police Department will be open as a cooling center for people in need of shelter.

The room will remain open through Thursday June 23rd, with water available inside.

The community room is under 24 hour audio and video surveillance.

