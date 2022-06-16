Pedestrian safety project installed in Bemidji
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A pedestrian safety project is now installed on Highway 197 at 6th Street in Bemidji, which is adjacent to Library Park.
This project will test safety benefits of a pedestrian refuge island and help Minnesota Department of Transportation officials evaluate if the temporary installation could become a permanent solution as a future project.
During the demonstration project, people driving north on Bemidji Avenue will not be able to make a left turn onto 6th Street.
MnDOT is asking people to drive by and test the project, then provide their feedback. Visit the project website.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.