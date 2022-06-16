Pedestrian safety project installed in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A pedestrian safety project is now installed on Highway 197 at 6th Street in Bemidji, which is adjacent to Library Park.

This project will test safety benefits of a pedestrian refuge island and help Minnesota Department of Transportation officials evaluate if the temporary installation could become a permanent solution as a future project.

During the demonstration project, people driving north on Bemidji Avenue will not be able to make a left turn onto 6th Street.

MnDOT is asking people to drive by and test the project, then provide their feedback. Visit the project website.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.