A pleasant Friday; more heat and humidity this weekend

Our weather will be fairly pleasant for the next couple of days. Friday will be sunny, slightly warmer and not nearly as windy. Heat and humidity will increase this weekend, leading to dangerously hot and humid conditions by Sunday and Monday. Other than a random, isolated thunderstorm or two that could pop up here or there, our long-range models are hinting that we will stay mostly dry through most of next week and beyond.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees by daybreak Friday. Friday will be sunny, not humid and not windy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity will begin to increase a bit on Saturday. There will still be plenty of sunshine with high temps in the mid 80s.

Our region will turn into a hot, steamy sauna on Sunday and Monday as temperatures soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees and the dew point climbs into the 70s. The heat/humidity combination will put the heat index close to 105 degrees or higher. Temperatures will drop a bit by the middle of next week, but they will still be well above average. In addition to the heat, we are going to be very dry. As I mentioned earlier, our long-range models are suggesting that we will stay mostly dry through next week. An isolated thunderstorm is possible late Saturday night and again on Monday night, but the chance is very low.

