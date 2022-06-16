Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

A pleasant Friday; more heat and humidity this weekend

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our weather will be fairly pleasant for the next couple of days. Friday will be sunny, slightly warmer and not nearly as windy. Heat and humidity will increase this weekend, leading to dangerously hot and humid conditions by Sunday and Monday. Other than a random, isolated thunderstorm or two that could pop up here or there, our long-range models are hinting that we will stay mostly dry through most of next week and beyond.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees by daybreak Friday. Friday will be sunny, not humid and not windy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity will begin to increase a bit on Saturday. There will still be plenty of sunshine with high temps in the mid 80s.

Our region will turn into a hot, steamy sauna on Sunday and Monday as temperatures soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees and the dew point climbs into the 70s. The heat/humidity combination will put the heat index close to 105 degrees or higher. Temperatures will drop a bit by the middle of next week, but they will still be well above average. In addition to the heat, we are going to be very dry. As I mentioned earlier, our long-range models are suggesting that we will stay mostly dry through next week. An isolated thunderstorm is possible late Saturday night and again on Monday night, but the chance is very low.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

Highs in the 80s and 90s continue with consecutive days of sunshine to look forward to.
Summertime heat, sunshine continue
Hartland community continues rebuilding after historic December tornado
Hartland community continues rebuilding after historic December tornado
KEYC Weather
A brief break... Dangerous heat will return this weekend
Hartland community continues rebuilding after historic December tornado