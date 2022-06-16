Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to get past Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon (12) during an...
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to get past Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon (12) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kansas will visit Kentucky and Baylor is set to host Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season.

The leagues on Thursday announced the 10 matchups set for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. All 10 of the Big 12 members and all but four of the Southeastern Conference teams will participate.

The other games include: Alabama at Oklahoma, Auburn at West Virginia, Florida at Kansas State, Texas Tech at LSU, Mississippi at Oklahoma State, TCU at Mississippi State, Iowa State at Missouri and Texas at Tennessee.

The SEC has held the edge in five of the last six years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
President Joe Biden
Biden says new shipping costs law may help tame inflation
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
This artist rendering provided by NASA shows a star being swallowed by a black hole, and...
NASA: Hubble determines mass of isolated black hole for the first time
CAIR MN
CAIR calls for federal charges in Islamic Center arson