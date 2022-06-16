Sioux Falls City FC and EmbE are partnering to empower youth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls City FC is a new elite women’s soccer team in Sioux Falls and their goal is to get involved with the community to empower women on and off the field.

It’s the first season for the soccer club and the owners of the club say they wanted to find ways to get involved in the community.

“Something we’ve really worked hard to do is to find opportunities for these women to be out and about in the community to represent Sioux Falls,” said Melissa Nelson, part owner of Sioux Falls City FC.

One of the ways they are doing this is through a partnership with Embe that shares similar values with the women’s club.

“Our mission our purpose is to empower women on and off the field and EmBe’s mission and purpose is to empower women and families,” said Emily Thomas, one of the owners of Sioux Falls City FC.

Through their collaboration they will be offering soccer camps to young girls in the Sioux Falls community and surrounding areas.

They say this is to show young women what can be possible for them

“Part of the reason we’re doing this is because our daughters didn’t have that opportunity to see these role models in front of them and so we are hoping that we can reach all the little girls all throughout Sioux Falls and surrounding areas,” said Thomas.

They say it has been one of the most rewarding parts since starting the club.

“That’s really exciting for us to see all these young girls that look up to these women on our field and see what’s possible,” said Nelson.

The camp starts next week here in Sioux Falls.

For more information on the new soccer club and available camps you can follow the links at

Sioux Falls City Football Club (siouxfallscityfc.com) and Soccer Camp - EmBe

