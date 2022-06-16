Your Photos
Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse.

No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around 11 a.m. and lasted less than a minute. A tree fell on the porch, and the roof to the shed was ripped off.

Also Wednesday morning a fast-moving storm caused significant damage to area farms in Caledonia Township. Houston County dispatch originally received a report of a power line arching on a tree on County Road 10 in the area of Prairie Ridge Rd.

Wednesday storms destroy a barn west of Caledonia
Wednesday storms destroy a barn west of Caledonia(KTTC)

Upon the officer’s arrival to the area, it was discovered there was a significant amount of property damage in the area of Prairie Ridge Road and County Road 1.

Damage included downed trees, power lines, barns and various outbuildings being demolished. Houston County Sheriff Inglett reports damage seemed to be isolated to the area between County Road 1 and County Road 10.

Houston County Sheriff Inglett states there were no injuries reported.

KTTC will have more storm damage coverage coming up at 10 p.m.

No one injured in storms
No one injured in storms(Cassidy Hanson)
