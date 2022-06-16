‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery is in Henderson filming his Netflix production, which is a dark comedy and a classic whodunit.

“It’s pretty cool, I never thought this would happen,” Isaak Burki said.

Netflix has set up shop in the small city of Henderson, but it wasn’t the original site for the streaming giant.

RELATED: Production company seeks extras for new film set in Henderson

It all came to fruition from a tax credit put together by lawmakers.

“They were going to go to Louisiana, and then I showed them pictures of Henderson, and they changed all of their plans and came here,” location manager Anne Healey explained.

Henderson residents like Kayla Hogan, whose parents own Henderson Wine & Spirits, are excited to see a glimpse of Hollywood magic.

“Coming to Henderson, I had a major fan girl moment, I was literally freaking out.”

The same can be said for Joe Keery mega fans Brianna Hayes and Miggie Sess.

“It’s crazy, it’s amazing, we are so shook. We love Joe Keery, and it’s amazing that he is in this town with us. It’s really cool.”

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe, which was an eye-opening experience for owner Sarah Schutte.

“I think there was 45 people in town, and they were all crowded in here. I think there were scenes in the front window, and they brought in a booth and I had to make some ice cream sundaes. It was pretty exciting,” Schutte explained.

Mostly because she got to meet with the “Stranger Things” star.

“I got to meet the main guy, so we are besties. Very nice, very sweet and very kind. They couldn’t have been any better to work with,” Schutte added.

Residents of Henderson filled the streets for a chance to see the star-studded cast, with some even traveling from Mankato and Montgomery.

“One of the shops said they were going to be closed on Thursday because they were filming a movie with Joe Keery. He is a big ‘Stranger Things’ fan, so we had to come check it out,” Kerry Burki said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.