Summertime heat, sunshine continue

Summertime heat is in full swing with highs ranging from the 80s into the 90s as sunshine sticks around through the extended forecast.

Warmer temperatures are here across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. We are expecting an ample amount of sunshine today with a wonderful breeze from the southwest up to 25 mph with gusts reaching as high as 35 mph possible. Temperatures will rise from the 60s in the morning hours to highs around the 80-degree mark by this afternoon.

Tonight will remain clear but comfortable as winds are projected to die down to around 10 mph with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, more sunshine is expected across the area with temperatures rising back into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Tomorrow night will remain quiet and comfortable with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will continue to follow the pattern of sunshine and warm temperatures. Thankfully, the 90s are holding off another day as we are looking at the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. The 90s are making a return to the area by Sunday afternoon.

Father’s Day/ Juneteenth (Sunday of this coming weekend) is going to be a toasty one with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon hours with dew points creeping into the mid to upper 60s. The higher the dew points are in the area, the stickier (more humid) it’s going to feel outside. Once dew points exceed 65 degrees, it becomes oppressive outside. There is a high chance that we will see some sort of heat-related warnings issued across portions of the area Sunday due to the heat and humidity expected in the area.

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday as we are looking at highs around the 100-degree mark by the afternoon hours. Again, dew points will hover in the mid to upper 60s which means it’s not only going to be hot, but very humid as well again. There is a strong chance that we will see some sort of heat-related warnings issued across portions of the area Monday as well due to the heat and humidity expected in the area.

Monday night some clouds will move in with showers and thunderstorms projected across portions of the area as we make our way into Tuesday morning. As of this morning, we are not looking at anything strong or severe in the area. But given the heat and humidity we will have in the area, we will keep an eye on the storms in case they grow to severe strength for things like large hail and/or damaging winds/wind gusts. These showers and thunderstorms will cool us off a tad dropping temperatures about 8 to 10 degrees for Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday may start off with partly cloudy skies as showers and thunderstorms continue to clear out of the area through the early morning hours, but sunshine will be expected to return to the area through the late morning and early afternoon hours with temperatures rising into the low 90s by the afternoon hours.

We are tracking one more chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but showers and thunderstorms will clear out by the later morning hours on Thursday with more sunshine expected following those morning clouds.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will stick around through the remainder of next week after Tuesday. Temperatures will also gradually drop from the low 90s on Tuesday into the low 80s by next Saturday.

