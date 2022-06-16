New charges for man accused of starting Detroit Lakes Christian Outreach on fire in 2018

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An Elk River, Minnesota man is facing new arson charges tied to a fire back in 2018.

Gary Bogatz Jr. was convicted of arson following a fire at a Christian outreach center called The Refuge. In November 2023, a court of appeals ruled that he is entitled to a new trial -- saying an interview he gave to police should have stopped, when he asked about his right to an attorney. On December 27, 2023, Becker County prosecutors have filed new arson charges in the same case.

In 2020, a jury found Bogatz Jr. guilty on charges connected to a 2018 fire at a Detroit Lakes Christian outreach center. At the time, the 42-year-old was found guilty on first-degree arson charges, but was acquitted on felony insurance fraud charges.

Court documents say on Sept. 22, 2018, Detroit Lakes Fire and police were dispatched to a fire at The Refuge where the cause of the fire was later determined to be arson after investigators found someone forced entry through the building’s back door. Officials located a fingerprint on the door handle and the print was later matched to Bogatz.

When interviewed, documents state Bogatz admitted to starting the fire with another person using gasoline.

Bogatz told investigators that he was asked by a board member of The Refuge, as well as someon else, to start the fire. Bogatz was told by the two that the facility would shut down unless ‘something happened.’ Documents went on to say Bogatz was told there was ‘a lot of fire insurance’ on the building, and was instructed to make it look like a burglary and to burn the building down.

Officials say the fire to the Refuge led to an insurance payout of more than $500,000.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.