Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New charges for man accused of starting Detroit Lakes Christian Outreach on fire in 2018

Gary Bogatz Jr.
Gary Bogatz Jr.(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An Elk River, Minnesota man is facing new arson charges tied to a fire back in 2018.

Gary Bogatz Jr. was convicted of arson following a fire at a Christian outreach center called The Refuge. In November 2023, a court of appeals ruled that he is entitled to a new trial -- saying an interview he gave to police should have stopped, when he asked about his right to an attorney. On December 27, 2023, Becker County prosecutors have filed new arson charges in the same case.

In 2020, a jury found Bogatz Jr. guilty on charges connected to a 2018 fire at a Detroit Lakes Christian outreach center. At the time, the 42-year-old was found guilty on first-degree arson charges, but was acquitted on felony insurance fraud charges.

Court documents say on Sept. 22, 2018, Detroit Lakes Fire and police were dispatched to a fire at The Refuge where the cause of the fire was later determined to be arson after investigators found someone forced entry through the building’s back door. Officials located a fingerprint on the door handle and the print was later matched to Bogatz.

When interviewed, documents state Bogatz admitted to starting the fire with another person using gasoline.

Bogatz told investigators that he was asked by a board member of The Refuge, as well as someon else, to start the fire. Bogatz was told by the two that the facility would shut down unless ‘something happened.’ Documents went on to say Bogatz was told there was ‘a lot of fire insurance’ on the building, and was instructed to make it look like a burglary and to burn the building down.

Officials say the fire to the Refuge led to an insurance payout of more than $500,000.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
Town Hall with Republican Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
With the arrival of the new year, Minnesota law enforcement will be implementing Extreme Risk...
As new year kicks off, Minnesota implements new ‘red flag’ gun law
For the second year in a row, Mayo Clinic Health System offers a wellness self-guided program.
Mayo’s 2024 ‘Journey to Wellness’ program