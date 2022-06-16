Your Photos
Walz announces end to homelessness in St. Louis County

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Today, Governor Tim Walz announced that the St. Louis County Continuum of Care (CoC) has effectively ended veteran homelessness.

The CoC acted in partnership with the United State Interagency Council on Homelessness, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Governor Walz also issued a proclamation today recognizing the St. Louis County CoC for its hard work and for building the appropriate partnerships to ensure that any Veteran experiencing homelessness in the region will quickly get the support they need to obtain permanent housing.

Achieving an effective end to homelessness for veterans does not mean there will never be another homeless veteran. Rather, it means that systems are now in place so efforts can focus largely on prevention, and that when homelessness does occur, the response is rapid, making homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring.

“Minnesotans care deeply about our veterans, and that is especially evident today. This is a big step in the right direction, and we will continue working hard until no veteran in Minnesota ever experiences homelessness.”

Governor Walz

A Continuum of Care (CoC) is a regional or local planning body that coordinates housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals.

There are 10 CoCs in Minnesota, and the St. Louis County CoC is the eighth to achieve an effective end to veteran homelessness.

Any veteran - or anyone concerned about a veteran - who is experiencing homelessness or at risk, can get connected to resources by calling 1-888-LinkVet (546-5838) or United Way 211, or by contacting the St. Louis County Veterans Service Office.

