artist's mural takes shape in North Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new mural is taking shape at the bottom of Lookout Drive and Lee Boulevard in North Mankato.

Artist Jordyn Brennan is originally from Wisconsin and just received her MFA from the Minneapolis College of Art.

You’ll be able to see her paint the mural for a few more days until the art is finished.

She began painting the floodwall mural last Sunday and it shows historic elements, meaningful places, nature and more.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.