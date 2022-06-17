Your Photos
City of Mankato approves $6.4 million dollar softball complex

2022 marks the 50 year anniversary of title 9 and on the world softball day, the Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association received some exciting news.(KEYC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Stealing bases, pitching, batting, and strikeouts are all part of the game of Fastpitch Softball.

One of the things that makes this sport unique is the pitch.

That is one of Alexa’s and Riley’s favorite parts of the game.

“probable pitching, cause I like to pitch a lot,” said softball player, Alexa Haley.

I like it’s a team sport and you have to rely on others, but you also have to do well for yourself. I think it’s really cool.” explained softball player, Riley Thompson.

Local players and fans will soon have a new facility to enjoy.

The city of Mankato has approved a $6.4 million youth softball complex.

Which will be located at Thomas Park, near Mankato East High School.

Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association representatives could not be more excited about the multi million dollar project.

“It is going to be a field for the girls so they girls can have their own place.” said Jon Thompson, Treasurer for MAGFA.

In July, the team hosts one of their biggest tournaments. .. which attracts around 96 teams.

The new complex will not only benefit the youth softball players with the best amenities, but the community as well.

“We’re using a complex in St. Peter right now because we don’t have enough fields here in Mankato. This allows us to keep all those teams in Mankato, buying gas at our gas stations, going to our grocery stores, using our hotels and eating our restaurants. And that’s important for our community” added Thompson.

The project is expected to be completed by next summer.

“it’s not just softball, right? It’s the life lessons they learn. It’s the lessons that they gain through sport, right? And not just our sport, but all the sports. It’s really important,” said Thompson.

