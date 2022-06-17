Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Court: Abortion not protected by Iowa constitution

The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision should be overturned. The decision stemmed from...
The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision should be overturned. The decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could get an abortion.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision was wrongly decided and should be overturned.

The decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could get an abortion.

A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing the 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution.

The court reversed the judge’s decision and sent the case back to district court.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

Gregory Ulrich, a man who stormed a medical clinic in Buffalo, MN, fatally shooting one person...
Ulrich sentencing set for this afternoon
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d
FILE - An employee of Crystal Valley Co-op in Hope died in a grain bin accident Thursday. A...
Grain bin accident claims life of Crystal Valley Co-op employee
FILE - Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders have...
Special legislative session on budget surplus unlikely