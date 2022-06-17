Court: Abortion not protected by Iowa constitution

DES MOINES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision was wrongly decided and should be overturned.

The decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could get an abortion.

A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing the 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution.

The court reversed the judge’s decision and sent the case back to district court.

