Fairmont gears up for state championship game

(KEYC) -The Fairmont baseball team is back in the state championship for the first time since 2014. Here’s more from the cardinals on what it’s taken to get back to Target Field.

To win a state title, it takes championship caliber defense. Through two games this tournament, it appears the Cardinals boast just that, turning double plays, and regularly making highlight reel grabs in the field.

“They can fly everywhere, make a play, hard groundball, soft groundball, we can run up, run back, read the ball really well. We have strong arms, field whatever comes our way. We’ve got everything,” said Eli Anderson, Fairmont senior.

The play in the field stands out, and supplements a pitching staff that’s only used two arms in two games after Jake Crissinger and Eli Anderson tossed complete games against Sibley East and Rochester Lourdes.

Speaking of Anderson, the senior is one of the many spark plugs offensively and comes into the title game with four triples so far this tournament.

“Just trying to barrel the ball. Not trying to swing for the fence, just put the ball up the middle, take a walk when you have to. Just get on base, that’s huge,” Anderson added.

It’s not just Anderson, multiple players in this line-up are barreling up balls, and the team’s scored more than five runs in each game at state.

Fairmont is the top-seeded team in Class AA and faces a unseeded Roseau squad that’s also putting up runs at an impressive rate with 21 runs in two games.

“I like our chances, we still have plenty of arms left to go. We’re by no means thin on pitchers coming into this game, we’re looking forward to it,” said Don Waletich, Fairmont head coach.

All the action at Target Field starts at 1:00 in the afternoon. Tune into KEYC News Now later Friday night for all the highlights

