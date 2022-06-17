Grain bin accident claims life of Crystal Valley Co-op employee

HOPE, Minn. (KEYC) - An employee of Crystal Valley Co-op in Hope died in a grain bin accident Thursday.

In a release from the company, they say it happened just before 9:30 last night as he was loading grain onto a train.

The employee’s name is being withheld pending family notification, and the incident is still under investigation.

Crystal Valley has 260 full-time employees across 16 locations.

