Grain bin accident claims life of Crystal Valley Co-op employee
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOPE, Minn. (KEYC) - An employee of Crystal Valley Co-op in Hope died in a grain bin accident Thursday.
In a release from the company, they say it happened just before 9:30 last night as he was loading grain onto a train.
The employee’s name is being withheld pending family notification, and the incident is still under investigation.
Crystal Valley has 260 full-time employees across 16 locations.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.