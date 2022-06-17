Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Grain bin accident claims life of Crystal Valley Co-op employee

FILE - An employee of Crystal Valley Co-op in Hope died in a grain bin accident Thursday. A...
FILE - An employee of Crystal Valley Co-op in Hope died in a grain bin accident Thursday. A release from the company states the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. last night as he was loading grain onto a train.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPE, Minn. (KEYC) - An employee of Crystal Valley Co-op in Hope died in a grain bin accident Thursday.

In a release from the company, they say it happened just before 9:30 last night as he was loading grain onto a train.

The employee’s name is being withheld pending family notification, and the incident is still under investigation.

Crystal Valley has 260 full-time employees across 16 locations.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church
FILE - Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders have...
Special legislative session on budget surplus unlikely
Starting at 7 a.m. today in Mankato, the intersection of Walnut and Fourth streets will be...
Intersection of Walnut and Fourth Street closing
MRVDTF is seeking assistance in locating a Mankato man, Jason Lee Martin, 34, who has several...
MRVDTF seeks Mankato man with multiple arrest warrants