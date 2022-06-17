Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man convicted in Minnesota clinic attack sentenced to life in prison

Gregory Ulrich
Gregory Ulrich(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press and KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) -- A man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others was sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison without parole on Friday.

Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people that is 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant.

Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

Authorities say Boyd H. Kramer, 79, was reported missing on Monday. Anyone with information...
UPDATE: Missing Mankato man located, safe
2022 marks the 50 year anniversary of title 9 and on the world softball day, the Mankato Area...
City of Mankato approves $6.4 million dollar softball complex
Pick of the litter: Tapper
18 acre of land revitalized for outdoor learning
artist's mural takes shape in North Mankato
Artist’s mural takes shape in North Mankato