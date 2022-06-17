Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato West leaning on depth ahead of state title clash

The Scarlets grinded out a couple of close wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to advance to the title game.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West certainly features all the components of a state championship team, a stable of arms, clutch hitting, and stout defense.

The Scarlets will need all the pitching depth with the way this state tournament schedule is laid out. If teams used their ace in game one or two, they’re out of play for the title. For West, two maybe three arms are unavailable on championship Friday after Tanner Shumski entered the game against Alexandria Area in relief for Zander Dittbenner, whose outing was cut short.

“We know for sure Louis and Tanner are both unavailable because they both hit their pitch counts. We’ll talk to Zander Dittbenner and see how he’s doing, but otherwise, it’s Riley Bersaw’s game. If Zander isn’t feeling it there, then we’re going to go Riley. He’s our fourth guy. We’ve had four seniors out there all year for a reason that we trust and believe in, so if Zander’s not there it’s Riley,” Head Coach Scott Pick said.

Regardless of if it’s Riley or Zander on the hill, the Scarlets are finding ways to win no matter the situation or circumstances. This postseason, the team’s come back multiple times to win, including a couple of walk-offs in dramatic fashion.

“We all have that mindset of ‘It’s not over until it’s over’ Baseball is a seven-inning game, so whether we do it in the seventh or we do it in the fourth, it’s not over til that last out. We’re resilient, we go out there and we’re going to keep fighting, no matter what the score is. It doesn’t really matter. We all have each other’s backs and we get it done,” said Shumski.

West won a couple of one-run ball games to open up the state tournament, next up for the Scarlets is Benilde St. Margaret’s for the Class AAA crown. First pitch at Target Field is set for 4 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics center Al...
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
Cardinals take on Roseau.
Fairmont gears up for state championship game
Mankato West leaning on depth ahead of state title clash