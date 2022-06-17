Pick of the litter: Tapper

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Tapper.

Tapper is a male domestic short-hair kitten who came to the shelter in March.

He’s shy when you first meet him, but give him a toy and he’s ready to play.

Tapper is a tiny miracle.

He was found by a couple in the Boulder Tap House parking lot, but he disappeared. When the couple drove home, Tapper came out from under their car. BENCHS says he must have been up in the engine and hitched a ride.

Tapper needs a forever home that can help him with his dietary needs.

Anyone interested in adopting Tapper is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

