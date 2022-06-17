Pleasant weekend in the works, 90s return Sunday

Sunshine is going to continue through the weekend with highs hovering in the mid-80s through Saturday, but high heat and humidity return with highs in the upper-90s Sunday afternoon.

Today is going to start off quiet and comfortable with clear skies, comfortable temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and light winds up to 10 mph. By this afternoon, temperatures will rise and hover in the mid-80s with winds staying light and skies staying sunny.

Tonight we may see some minor cloud coverage move into the area teetering between partly cloudy and mostly clear across the area. Temperatures will dip into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning with winds increasing up to 15 mph possible overnight.

Tomorrow will start off with some minor cloud coverage still in the area with a chance for a few isolated showers and possible thunderstorms from the early morning hours through the early afternoon hours. These isolated chances will remain light and will move southeast through central Minnesota into southeastern Minnesota. Rainfall totals are going to remain light, and a majority of the area will see dry conditions. Once the isolated chances continue to move closer to the Rochester area, clouds will clear up, leading to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with winds up to 25 mph, gusts up to 30 mph possible, and highs in the mid-80s.

Tomorrow night will remain mostly clear and quiet but warm as temperatures dip into the low 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday is going to be the next hottest day in the area as humidity returns in full swing with temperatures rising into the upper 90s by the afternoon hours. With humidity returning to the area, the heat index could reach those triple digits, which means some sort of heat-related warning may be issued for Sunday, as well as Monday.

Sunday night will remain clear, quiet, and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s by Monday morning. If a heat-related warning or advisory is issued on Sunday, there is a chance it will remain in effect from Sunday through Monday night given temperatures will be hotter on Monday by a few degrees. Monday’s highs are looking to hover around the 100-degree mark. With the humidity expected in the area, the heat index may reach up to 105 to 110 in portions of the area. Monday night we will start to cool off a tad as showers and thunderstorms move into the area late Monday evening and linger through the overnight hours, before clearing out early Tuesday morning.

For the rest of next week, we will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to the mid-90s with one more rain chance possible early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.