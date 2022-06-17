Your Photos
Risks for some medications rise as temperature climbs

With another heat wave around the corner, health providers are reminding the public of some medications that pose risks in warmer weather.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With another heat wave around the corner, health providers are reminding the public of some medications that pose risks in warmer weather.

Medications that are used to treat mental health conditions, high blood pressure, cardiac conditions, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease can affect people’s bodies’ ability to cope with the heat.

Some of these medications can cause dehydration, decrease or increase sweating, and increase in loss of fluids. These can all lead to symptoms like nausea, dizziness, or even a heat-related illness.

“Some common medications, so the diuretics that can cause fluid loss would include hydrochlorothiazide, fluorescamine, things like that. Medications for depression, like citalopram and escitalopram, those can make you sweat more,” said Nathan Evers, a clinical pharmacist at the Mankato Clinic.

“Medications for blood pressure, some ace inhibitors, and beta-blockers, those are going to decrease your blood pressure,” Evers continued. “So if you’re dehydrated, that can also decrease your blood pressure. It can increase your risk for falls and fainting and things like that.”

The Mankato Clinic advises people to ask their pharmacist or primary care provider if the medication they are taking might impact their ability to cope with the heat.

