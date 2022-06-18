Your Photos
ArtSplash returns for its 17th year

By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato celebrated its 17th annual ArtSplash event on Saturday.

ArtSplash is an annual, collaborative event between the North Mankato Taylor Library and local vendors.

Saturday’s event took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on South Central College campus.

About 30 vendors sold their items, and two bands performed. The event featured local arts and crafts, live music, food and drinks, and kids’ activities.

The Taylor Library had a bookmobile as a part of their summer reading program.

“It’s just a family friendly event that you bring your kids to. You can shop, you can checkout books, you can do crafts. So, it’s kind of an all encompassing art experience where we bring everybody together,” culture and recreation director Katie Hientz said.

ArtSplash moved to South Central college about 4-5 years ago for “green” space and larger areas to move around.

