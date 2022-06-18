City of Mankato to host open house on redevelopment of Jefferson Quarry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents are invited to a come-and-go open house for potential redevelopment of the Jefferson Quarry.

You’ll be able to see high-level potential redevelopment concepts, which were influenced during the first phase of community engagement.

A brief overview about the Jefferson Quarry Redevelopment Planning project and next steps will be shared.

The Jefferson Quarry site is privately owned by Pentagon Acquisition LLC, who is working closely with the City of Mankato to help discover possible uses for the quarry.

The meeting is between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at Columbia Park, 2022 Fifth Avenue in Mankato.

