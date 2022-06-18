Extreme Heat This Weekend

This weekend will bring dangerous high temperatures, with a heat advisory in effect.

Tonight, we’re expecting a low temperature of 69, with clear skies and a bit of a breeze. Tomorrow, we will be warming up significantly. We will see sunny skies and temperatures in the high 90s, with a high temperature of 95 degrees. Heat index values are expected to rise into the hundreds. Keep in mind that sun protection such as sunscreen, hats and sunglasses will be very important with these high temperatures. It is also very important to stay hydrated and to avoid sugary drinks and alcohol. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke as well.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 1p.m. Sunday until 1a.m. Tuesday. Monday, we are expecting another hot day, with a high temperature of 96 degrees. Just like Sunday, sun protection is very important if you will be outdoors.

Late night isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday night. At this time, we are not expecting anything strong or severe, but we will keep an eye on it.

Starting Tuesday, we will begin to cool off a little bit, with high temperatures still a bit warm in the high 80s and low 90s for most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.