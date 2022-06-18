Fairmont baseball wins first state title in program history

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -The Fairmont baseball team squared off against Roseau for the Class AA state title Friday afternoon.

Cardinals win 7-0 after a big sixth inning.

Zach Jorgensen tossed a complete game shut-out as Fairmont wins its first state title in program history.

Cardinals finish the season with an impressive 27-3 record.

