Fairmont baseball wins first state title in program history

Cardinals cap off magical season on top.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -The Fairmont baseball team squared off against Roseau for the Class AA state title Friday afternoon.

Cardinals win 7-0 after a big sixth inning.

Zach Jorgensen tossed a complete game shut-out as Fairmont wins its first state title in program history.

Cardinals finish the season with an impressive 27-3 record.

Pick of the litter: Tapper