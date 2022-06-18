Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

The Heat Is On!

Excessive heat returns Sunday into Monday!
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An upper-level ridge is building into the region over the weekend resulting in some hot days ahead. Although hot it will be a dry Father’s Day weekend. Tonight, clear and comfortable with lows in the 60s winds east around 5 mph. Satuday will be a slightly above average day with highs in the 80s, and lower 90s for our western counties. Plenty of sunshine will be around Saturday with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 mph. Saturday night, another clear one with lows in the upper 60s winds out of the south at around 15 mph.

Sunday will be a hot one with highs in the 90s and dew points in the 60s to lower 70s. This combination will result in heat indices near or above triple digits. Sunshine continues for Sunday with breezy southerly winds around 15-20 mph. Sunday night, will be another quiet one with lows in the upper 70s. Excessive heat continues into Monday with highs reaching the 90s to low 100s, a chance for thunderstorms returns Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

An upper-level ridge to bring near triple-digit temps to the area Sunday into Monday.
KEYC News Now Friday Evening Forecast
More sunshine with highs in the 80s continue before the heat, humidity returns Sunday
Pleasant weekend in the works, 90s return Sunday
30 Years Later: Chandler-Lake Wilson Tornado
KEYC Weather
A pleasant Friday; more heat and humidity this weekend