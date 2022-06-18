The Heat Is On!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An upper-level ridge is building into the region over the weekend resulting in some hot days ahead. Although hot it will be a dry Father’s Day weekend. Tonight, clear and comfortable with lows in the 60s winds east around 5 mph. Satuday will be a slightly above average day with highs in the 80s, and lower 90s for our western counties. Plenty of sunshine will be around Saturday with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 mph. Saturday night, another clear one with lows in the upper 60s winds out of the south at around 15 mph.

Sunday will be a hot one with highs in the 90s and dew points in the 60s to lower 70s. This combination will result in heat indices near or above triple digits. Sunshine continues for Sunday with breezy southerly winds around 15-20 mph. Sunday night, will be another quiet one with lows in the upper 70s. Excessive heat continues into Monday with highs reaching the 90s to low 100s, a chance for thunderstorms returns Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.