Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Border Patrol finds $60K of meth hidden in children’s car seats

A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Border Patrol caught a suspect trying to smuggle 27 pounds of methamphetamine in children’s car seats.

A K-9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The male suspect, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested in Murrieta, California, on Wednesday.

The driver of the car and the narcotics were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce for prosecution.

While the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol agents, the four children and their mother were released.

It’s not clear if they knew they were being used as mules to smuggle drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are...
Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face
Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final