Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

37-year-old woman hospitalized due to boating accident

Boating accident graphic
Boating accident graphic(WALA)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULL LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following a boating accident.

It happened on Friday, June 17, at a residence on Gull Lake.

Deputies learned that a pontoon was trying to dock when a mechanical issue caused it to accelerate instead. Authorities say the woman tried to stop the watercraft from hitting the dock by sitting down and putting her feet out. Her feet slid under the front of the pontoon causing her legs to be pinched between the dock and the boat.

She was flown to a hospital in the Twin Cities for more treatment.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

The North Mankato Taylor Library is bringing families a week full of activities, and with this...
North Mankato Taylor Library brings families a summer full of events
Crash
One dead in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck
Cheyenne Cadena
Lester Prairie Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old girl
Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning
Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers