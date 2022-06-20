Appointments required: Mall of America offering COVID vaccine to children under 5
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KBJR/CBS) -- Following the recent authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, more sites are offering the vaccine again.
Mall of America (MOA) announced Monday they will be a vaccination site for Minnesota children between 6 months and 5 years old.
MOA will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments are required, parents can book theirs here. https://my.primary.health/r/vaxmn.
Mall of America vaccine site hours:
Wednesdays through Fridays, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
