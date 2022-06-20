Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Appointments required: Mall of America offering COVID vaccine to children under 5

Mall of America, North America's largest shopping and entertainment destination.
Mall of America, North America's largest shopping and entertainment destination.(Business Wire)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KBJR/CBS) -- Following the recent authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, more sites are offering the vaccine again.

Mall of America (MOA) announced Monday they will be a vaccination site for Minnesota children between 6 months and 5 years old.

MOA will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are required, parents can book theirs here. https://my.primary.health/r/vaxmn.

Mall of America vaccine site hours:

Wednesdays through Fridays, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
MN STATE CAPITOL
No COVID-19 ‘hero pay’ upsets Minnesota child care providers
Mason City man gets prison for role in deadly shooting
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season