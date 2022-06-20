Your Photos
Authorities investigating after deaths of 2 men on Minnesota River

(Source: Renville County Sheriff's Office)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in two separate incidents that happened Sunday, June 19 on the Minnesota River.

Just before 3:00 PM authorities were called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam on the Minnesota River between Franklin and Morton. The Renville and Redwood County Sheriff’s Offices responded, along the Minnesota DNR. The body of man was recovered and transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

While deputies were working to recover that body, just before 5:30 PM, authorities received a 911 call from a person reporting a person drowning in the Minnesota River near the Vicksburg County Park south of Renville, MN.

At about 7:40 PM, a young adult male was pulled from the water and resuscitation attempts were begun. The victim was transported to the CentraCare-Redwood Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

