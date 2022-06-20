Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning

Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning
Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning(Quinn Gorham KBJR 6)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON LAKE, MN-- Authorities are investigating after they say a boy died in a Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, they were called around 1:30 a.m. to a house fire at the 9000 block of Timberline Road.

The person who called said there was still a juvenile male inside the home.

When local fire officials arrived, they found the 14-year-old boy dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additional resources are being asked to help to determine the cause of the fire.

This is still developing. Authorities have not identified the boy or shared his age.

We will have more information coming up tonight at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
MN STATE CAPITOL
No COVID-19 ‘hero pay’ upsets Minnesota child care providers
Mason City man gets prison for role in deadly shooting
Mall of America, North America's largest shopping and entertainment destination.
Appointments required: Mall of America offering COVID vaccine to children under 5