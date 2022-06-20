Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning

STURGEON LAKE, MN-- Authorities are investigating after they say a boy died in a Sturgeon Lake house fire Monday morning.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, they were called around 1:30 a.m. to a house fire at the 9000 block of Timberline Road.

The person who called said there was still a juvenile male inside the home.

When local fire officials arrived, they found the 14-year-old boy dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additional resources are being asked to help to determine the cause of the fire.

This is still developing. Authorities have not identified the boy or shared his age.

