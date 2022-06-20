Heat Returns Tomorrow

Dangerous heat will continue through Monday, and some thunderstorms are possible Monday evening.

Tonight, our low temperature is 78 degrees, and it will be clear and warm.

The heat advisory issued on Sunday remains in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Tomorrow’s high is expected to be 97 degrees, and there will be some wind offering a little bit of relief. Sun protective clothing will be very important tomorrow if you are outdoors, as well as drinking plenty of water and limiting your time in the heat. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and call 911 if you see someone experiencing heat stroke symptoms.

Monday evening, we may see some showers or thunderstorms. Most of the threat remains to our north, and we are not expecting these to be severe, but hail or strong winds are possible. Tuesday, we will have slight relief from the heat, and we will drop back into the low 90s. Wednesday, we will see temperatures back in the mid 80s.

Later this week, we have some chances of showers and storms. We will keep an eye on these and keep you updated.

