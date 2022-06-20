Your Photos
Hot temperatures cause road pavement to buckle

The extreme heat has caused some pavement to buckle in Waseca County.
The extreme heat has caused some pavement to buckle in Waseca County.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The hot temperatures causing some area roads to buckle, creating danger for drivers.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office posting on Facebook that the county has experienced 3 concrete blowouts on Old Highway 14 due to the extreme heat.

Blowouts can apply to any concrete roads or sidewalks during times of severe heat.

Generally, the concrete blowouts occur later in the day between 4pm-7pm when concrete has become super heated in higher 90 degree weather

Please pay attention to the roadway in front of you and follow posted speed limits.

Waseca County Public Works Department has been out temporarily fixing the blown out areas, but more are possible due to the extreme heat.

