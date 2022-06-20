Your Photos
More comfortable weather ahead

Today is the last day of extreme heat & humidity
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
An excessive heat warning remains in effect for much of our region through this evening. The “extreme” heat will end after today; however, temperatures will remain above average through the rest of the week. Our weather pattern will stay mostly dry with our next chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms running from late Thursday night through Friday and into Saturday. Our long range models are suggesting that temperatures will back off a bit, but we will stay dry into next week.

The rest of today will be dangerously hot and humid. High temps will reach the upper 90s to low 100s, with heat index values climbing to near 110 degrees.

A cold front will move across the region tonight, bringing a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms followed by a few days of slightly cooler, more comfortable weather. High temps will still be in the 80s to 90s this week, but humidity will be lower.

The humidity will increase a bit by late week and that will bring a better chance of scattered thunderstorms from late Thursday night through Friday and into Saturday. After that, milder, dry weather is expected into next week.

