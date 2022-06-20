Your Photos
North Mankato Taylor Library brings families a summer full of events

The North Mankato Taylor Library is bringing families a week full of activities, and with this heat wave, some fun takes place at the pool.(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Taylor Library is bringing families a week full of activities, and with this heat wave, some fun takes place at the pool.

Every Monday, children ages 1-5 and their guardians are invited to join the library to read and play at 9:30 a.m. and, partake in bingo at the pool at 4 p.m.

Anyone who is at the pool each Monday can participate.

On Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., families can enjoy Storytime at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility.

This is the second year the Taylor Library has worked with the facility to make these types of events possible.

“Always crazy, but we love providing these events for families and kids, and people really seem to like it. We provide them year round, but people really get excited about them in the summer and just love coming to the library, enjoying everything that we have to offer,” said Hallie Uhrich, assistant director at the North Mankato Taylor Library.

For more details on North Mankato Taylor Library’s summer events, visit their website.

